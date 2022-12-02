Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

About Affinity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

