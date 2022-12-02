Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.
Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affinity Bancshares (AFBI)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.