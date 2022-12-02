Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Affirm has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

