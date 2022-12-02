ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $42.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.14) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($55.15) to €49.50 ($51.03) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

About ageas SA/NV

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.