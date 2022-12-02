AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.