Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in November

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 15.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $19,840,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $17,369,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $13,689,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,862,000.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHRN opened at $10.18 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

