Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $101.27 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,958.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,741 shares of company stock worth $93,591,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Airbnb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

