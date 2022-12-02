Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Airgain Stock Up 3.2 %

Airgain stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Airgain

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

