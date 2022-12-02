Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRGGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Airgain stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

