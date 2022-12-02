Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $54,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,028,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 980,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

