Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 17.5% in November

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 152,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

