Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 4,076 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of W. P. Carey worth $38,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 42.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

