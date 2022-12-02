Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 15,772 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $41,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $268.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.50 and its 200 day moving average is $296.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

