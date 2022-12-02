Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 335,836 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $39,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.