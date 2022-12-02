Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.76% of Badger Meter worth $41,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NYSE BMI opened at $114.95 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

