Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $39.48 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $39,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.