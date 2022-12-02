Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Trip.com Group worth $41,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

