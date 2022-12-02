Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 119,276 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,276 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.63% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $39,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

