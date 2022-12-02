Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $44,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

