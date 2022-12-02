Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $39,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

