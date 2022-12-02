Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 137,882 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,799,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,882 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fluor were worth $43,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.