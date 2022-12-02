Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 233,091 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 233,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

