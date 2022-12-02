Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,983 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,983 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $42,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,378,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

