Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 939,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,408,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.43% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $13,947,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,650,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DINO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

