Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.92.

Ally Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,157,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,219,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 533,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

