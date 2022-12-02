Altus Power (AMPS) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 584 3476 3230 64 2.38

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 88.61%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.28% 4.34% 0.74%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Altus Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s peers have a beta of -0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -337.83 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.34

Altus Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altus Power peers beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

