ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

About ALX Oncology

Shares of ALXO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

