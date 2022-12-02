Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $65.39 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
