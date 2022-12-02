Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $65.39 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

