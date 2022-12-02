American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.26.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.71.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

