American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

