American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $70.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

