American International Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Iridium Communications worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

IRDM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

