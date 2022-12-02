American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.