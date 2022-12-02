American International Group Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FTI Consulting worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.24.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

