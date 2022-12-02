American International Group Inc. Sells 14,173 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

VOYA stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

