American International Group Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

NYSE:STZ opened at $258.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

