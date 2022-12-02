American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

AIG opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

