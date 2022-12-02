American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ARL opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

