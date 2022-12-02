American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of ARL opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
