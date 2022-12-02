Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Position Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 73,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

