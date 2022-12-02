Analysts Issue Forecasts for LSB Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for LSB Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LSB Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LSB Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

LXU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

In other news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

