Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target at $181.33

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

