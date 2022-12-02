Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

