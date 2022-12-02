Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $5.78

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $467.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.43. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Purple Innovation news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 30,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,718 shares in the company, valued at $224,346.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.