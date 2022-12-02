Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target at $223.83

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLOIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Soitec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

