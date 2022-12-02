Analyzing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -23.57% -21.68% -16.37% a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.36 -$20.96 million ($0.62) -10.03 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.41 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -89.00

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1stdibs.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 159.13%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats 1stdibs.Com on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

