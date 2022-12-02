Analyzing American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.16 billion 0.23 $5.90 million $0.01 1,028.03 AEye $3.01 million 48.76 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.42

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 6 1 0 2.00 AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.50%. AEye has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 448.73%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.07% 15.04% 1.25% AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86%

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats AEye on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. and REE Automotive Ltd. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

