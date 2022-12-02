Analyzing Hyperfine (HYPR) & The Competition

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 90 604 1661 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 434.16%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 75.79%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average share price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.70

Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.