Analyzing Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Kalera Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.45 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.53 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and Kalera Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TerrAscend presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 73.98%. Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,446.10%. Given Kalera Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

