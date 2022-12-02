Analyzing Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and Century Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($0.73) -4.38 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.97) -5.36

Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Century Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renovacor and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Renovacor presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.90%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -62.88% -48.90% Century Therapeutics N/A -34.65% -25.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Renovacor has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovacor beats Century Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

