Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $167.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.6% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

