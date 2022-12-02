AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock worth $18,195,701. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 90.3% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AppLovin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.