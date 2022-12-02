Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.26

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 21825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

